TOKIO Marine Insurans (Malaysia) Berhad, the general insurance arm of the Tokio Marine Group in Malaysia has won the 2019 Motor Insurance Award in the General Insurance category through the iBanding website and the participation of Malaysians.

Now in its fourth year, the independent consumer website has released its annual ranking for the best insurance and takaful companies, as voted by Malaysians. This year, the online survey was conducted from November 2018 to March 2019 and over 10,000 Malaysians participated.

“We are truly delighted to be voted by independent consumers as the winner of the 2019 Motor Insurance Award for our effort in providing quality motor insurance coverage to the Malaysian market,” said Tokio Marine Insurans (Malaysia) Berhad (TMIM) CEO Ng Hang Ming.

He added that it is the company’s philosophy to always improve and strive to provide the best to customers.

“Our reports and rankings help Malaysians better understand the quality of service that companies provide. In today’s information world, it is not a secret anymore if companies provide excellent or bad service. Malaysians freely write and share about good customer experience to help their friends and family to get the same experience,” explained iBanding Director Luke Roho.

“On the other hand, if they experience bad service, Malaysians are willing to share it on social media to help others to avoid making the same mistake. iBanding’s survey and model captures that experience independently and summarises it in a ranking, so that every Malaysian can benefit from that information”.

Besides rankings, review and ratings about insurance companies, iBanding provides reviews for insurance and takaful agents, hospitals and panel repair workshops.