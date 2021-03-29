Top choice again

Management and Science University (MSU) has attained the top spot in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR) by Subject 2021.

Securing the country’s top spot for MSU in QS WUR by Subject’s Art and Design category are the university’s Bachelor in Fashion Design with Marketing (Hons) and Diploma in Fashion Design programmes, both offered by MSU’s School of Hospitality and Creative Arts (SHCA).

The top-ranked university for Fashion Design programmes in Malaysia has also made the QS World 151-200 list for Art and Design.

QS WUR by Subject 2021 places MSU at World Top 51-100 and Top 2 among Malaysia’s institutions of higher education offering Hospitality and Leisure Management programmes.

Another new entrant securing a QS world ranking is Business and Management Studies, placing MSU at Malaysia Top 11 and World Top 451-500.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject ranks the world’s top universities in individual subject areas, covering 51 subjects. The rankings aim to help prospective students identify the world’s leading schools in their chosen field in response to high demand for subject-level comparisons.

Four components are used to rank universities in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021 which are academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper and H-index.

This year’s edition reveals the top 1,000 universities from around the world, involving 80 different locations and over 5,500 universities were evaluated and considered for inclusion.