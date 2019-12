Malaysian road users can now be directed to 500 zero-fee Touch ‘n Go reload points across the country.

With just a few simple clicks on their smartphones, road users are able to locate zero-fee Touch ‘n Go reload points closest to their live location while using the Waze app.

This brings further convenience to Malaysian road users, allowing them to plan their journeys and ensure that their Touch ‘n Go cards have sufficient balance for their trips.

Touch ‘n Go encourages customers to be mindful of their card balances and to always stay safe on the road this holiday season.

Touch ‘n Go RFID Fitment Centres and surcharge-free parking sites will also be included in the near future.