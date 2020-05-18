Tougher times for job hunters amid the coronavirus epidemic

ALL areas of life are affected by the novel coronavirus and that includes the job market, too.

Many now face substantial difficulties, from workers who have lost their jobs to employees who wanted to make a change before the pandemic broke out and now are not sure what to do.

Spare a thought too for those young men and women at the outset of their careers, struggling more than usual to find a job.

All of these groups are now wondering how best to use the coming weeks and months in their search for a new employer.

Experts have a slew of tips, luckily, starting with the advice that job seekers stay calm. “Just don’t panic,“ says Jutta Boenig, who chairs a career counselling association in Germany (DGfK). Losing a job can be painful, but at some point, new prospects will open up, she says.

Applicants should be patient and think about the concrete abilities they can offer companies when things improve. That should also include thinking about other sectors where you might want to work. “There’s a real shortage of applicants in medical technology, in pharmaceuticals and in logistics, managers are urgently searching for people,“ Boenig says.

Many companies around the world are still complying with lockdown regulations and that changes the application process as companies put their recruiting drives on ice during the pandemic. “There are more and more video interviews, rather than the traditional interview where you meet people and shake their hands,“ according to Sophia von Rundstedt, a recruitment and career counselling expert.

That means applicants should work out whether they have the right technology for such video interviews and think about how they want to best place themselves.

Meanwhile the tip for those switching jobs is to consider staying put for now. This may not be the best time for a change. “It’s better to stay where you are and to think about how you can make positive changes in your current job so you feel more comfortable there,“ says Boenig.

Job changers should also pay attention to how the companies they work for are doing in economic terms, says von Rundstedt. If there’s a likelihood of job cuts, it makes sense to look around.

Another important element is networking. “Going to events and meeting people who can tell you about a great job isn’t really possible right now,“ says von Rundstedt. But job seekers can keep in touch with their networks with phone calls and emails. “Don’t complain but just find out how the other person is doing and where any support might be needed,“ says von Rundstedt.

Don’t just sit around complaining is also the experts’ advice for those just starting out in their careers - here too, patience is required. It may take a while to get accepted for a new position or a traineeship.

The good news is that young, talented people will always be needed and will find a job sooner or later, says von Rundstedt.

Those at the outset of their careers should look around and do some research - and perhaps also make an attempt to reach out for an informal chat to anyone working at companies they are interested in, too. – dpa