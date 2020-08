The Selangor State Government through its official Tourism Promotion Agency, Tourism Selangor is on gear-5 towards resetting the State’s tourism industry post Covid-19. The outbreak has confronted the world and brought forth an unprecedented impact on people and economies on a global scale. Tourism is undeniably one of the most-affected industries, and Tourism Selangor strives to get back-up having taken a step into the recovery phase.

In leveraging the diverse tourism segmentation, Tourism Selangor has placed a substantial emphasis on sports tourism, and golf undeniably constitutes a prominent significance in the industry. Being Malaysia’s leading premier golf hub with 29 prestigious Golf Clubs across the State, the State’s unique core in golf tourism is set to foster Tourism Selangor’s domestic tourism campaign; “Pusing Selangor Dulu” which kick-started on June 10th.

Tourism Selangor is delighted to become the title sponsor for Selangor Golf Classic 2020 - to be taking place on 28 – 30 Sept 2020. Joining forces with Liberty Golf Services, the first edition of the Tournament will showcase the budding talent of over a 100 amateur golfers across Malaysia from local citizens and expatriate community golfers, as well as golfers from Government and Corporate bodies.

Selangor Golf Classic 2020 will descend on two of Selangor’s prestigious and award-winning Golf Clubs for 2 competitive rounds of golf with a modified System 36 –format. The first round will take place at The Mines Resort & Golf Club, while Kota Permai Golf & Country Club will play host to the much-anticipated finals.

Registration for Selangor Golf Classic 2020 is now open at www.libertygolf.com.my/SGC2020 on a first-come-first-served basis with a fee of RM 999. It is inclusive of breakfasts and lunches, and exclusive goodies worth RM 1,300 which include a stand golf cart bag, golf cap, golf shirt and golf balls - all from SRIXON, alongside ASICS voucher, NPL 10s and NuCaffe 5s health supplements from Nu-Prep. Accumulative prizes of RM100, 000.00 are up for grabs, as well as the enticing Hole-In-One Prize worth RM50, 000.00 of golf holiday vouchers.

One of the highlights to Selangor Golf Classic 2020 is the “Beat the Pro” segment held at Par 3 during the finals. The segment features an exclusive appearance by professional golfers on which the contesting golfers will stand a chance to literally beat the pro in the attempt to hit the bull’s eye, or to strike a tee shot which comes to rest closest to the flag hole and/or the pro’s resting tee. Half of the proceeds from the segment will go to charity. Among other activities during the first and second rounds are booth set-ups by the Tournament’s partners/sponsors including Tourism Selangor, and a dedicated golf lesson segment to a group of orphaned children.

The Selangor State Government through Tourism Selangor strives to achieve the 6 million mark in regard to the total tourist arrivals in 2020. Mr Azrul Shah Mohamad, General Manager of Tourism Selangor in a statement shared, “Tourism Selangor aims to penetrate into the segmentation of sports and golf tourism, which poses a vast potential in drawing a significant number of tourists into the State, as well as contributes prominently towards the State’s economy”.

“When there are golf Tournaments or Championships taking place in the State, the contesting golfers, families, and the Media will most likely explore nearby tourist attractions. With such high involvement and peculiar attention, it will certainly benefit the tourism industry in Selangor, and this is one of the fundamentals why the segmentation of sports and golf tourism is one worth pursuing”, Mr Azrul Shah added.

Compliance to the SOP is one of the aspects given thoughtful emphasis and mechanism of execution to ensure the safety of the golfers and the audience at Selangor Golf Classic 2020. There will be a mandatory body temperature screening, self- declaration and check-in via the mobile application, SElangkah: Langkah Masuk dengan Selamat, and a strict requirement on the use of a face-mask for contesting golfers and supporters. Other SOPs include; the number of golfers per flight is limited to 4, a minimum of 1 caddy is provided for every two golfers, and only 2 persons are allowed on the buggy at a time.

Register for Selangor Golf Classic 2020 now at www.libertygolf.com.my/SGC2020 or for more information on the tourism segmentation and attractions in Selangor, log on to https://selangor.travel/