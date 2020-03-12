Transforming education

WAWASAN Open University (WOU) recently hosted a public talk on Reimagining Tomorrow: The Digital Transformation of Education.

The talk was delivered by Lee Soo-Inn, the co-founder and chief executive officer of the e-learning company Enuma.

The talk was about how to enable universities and institutions to adapt to the digital age, where connectivity is now at the tip of one’s fingers.

Lee gave examples of how students were taught using online modules, and how their studies improved despite the unavailability of traditional modes such as classrooms.

Among those present were state executive councillor Chong Eng, former Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr Koh Tsu Koon, who is also the WOU board chairman and Datuk Judy Cheng Hopkins, who is a steering committee member of the Asian Women’s Leadership University project.

WOU will also be organising a free public talk on Peace Among Communities & Nations in Asia: Four Case Studies by Datuk Dr Denison Jayasooria at its main campus this Friday from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.