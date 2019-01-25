Transforming lives through language

AFTER 21 years, the Lorna Whiston English Language Centre has moved to a bigger, brighter and state-of-the-art new home at Plaza VADS, No.1, Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad, Taman Tun Dr. Ismail.

The new facility allows for more space for creativity, curiosity and adaptability with brightly painted classrooms, hexagon study tables and a variety of reading materials for students.

“Lorna Whiston has touched the lives of many students,” said Lorna Whiston Schools chief executive officer Adele Chia, in her speech, at the official launch of the new centre.

“At Lorna Whiston, in addition to empowering children to become confident communicators, we also believe in nurturing them,” said Chia.

She added that academic skills alone won’t be enough for students to compete in the future world and that soft skills are also important for them to be successful in the future.

At the centre, children are encouraged to ask questions, to take risks, to collaborate with others and utilise their imagination to come up with the best solution to any given situation.

Currently, about 700 students are studying with 10 highly trained, native English-speaking teachers from countries such as the United Kingdom.

Lorna Whiston opened its doors in 1998 with the aim of raising the standard of the English language among its students and to help them find their confidence through eloquent communication.

The centre offers English Language, Speech and Drama and Public Speaking programmes for pre-primary to secondary students (from 4 years old to 18 years old).

In addition, they also offer a range of customised teacher and corporate training programmes for adults.

To learn more about the programmes, visit www.lornawhiston.com.my