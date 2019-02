PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) launched its annual Coffee Break campaign to promote road safety among motorists during the recent Chinese New Year holidays.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke who officiated at the launch, said the campaign and the accompanying National Safest Driver Challenge initiatives are in line with promoting safe driving behaviour.

During the campaign from Feb 2 to 3, and Feb 9 to 10, travellers were provided with complimentary coffee and snacks at 150 participating PETRONAS stations across Malaysia.

“It is important for drivers to stay fresh and alert so they are better equipped to drive safely and courteously. In this regard, PDB’s initiatives are most welcome,” said Loke.

Drivers also stand a chance to be rewarded in the inaugural National Safest Driver Challenge carried out in collaboration with PLUS Highway, Touch n’ Go and Katsana, a company that manages the GPS tracking and fleet management system.

The challenge is conducted via DriverMark, a safety mobile application which keeps track of driving behaviour and rewards safe driving actions with positive scores and vice versa.

To be eligible to participate, motorists need to download the DriveMark app from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, and drive a minimum distance of 200km from now until Feb 28.

PDB’s managing director and CEO Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin said the Company takes road safety seriously and the PETRONAS Coffee Break Campaign is one of its flagship road safety campaigns since 1998.

The campaign supports the government’s efforts in reducing road accidents by reminding drivers to take regular breaks and drive safely towards their destinations to celebrate the festivities with their loved ones.

The National Safest Driver Challenge will reward two grand prize winners with 100,000 Mesra points (equivalent to RM1,000), RM1,000 Touch ‘n Go credit, 10,000 PLUSMiles points and RM10,000 DriveMark Personal Accident Coverage for 12 months.

There will also be 50 special prize winners who will receive 5,000 Mesra points, RM50 Touch ‘n Go credit and RM10,000 DriveMark Personal Coverage for three months, as well as 2,750 consolation prize winners.

During the campaign, the Road Safety Department will educate the public on road safety tips, while PERODUA car owners will receive complimentary vehicle inspections. There will also be free health checks at selected PETRONAS stations from St John Ambulance of Malaysia.