AIRASIA would like to remind all guests flying this Chinese New Year season to be at the airport at least three hours before departure to allow sufficient time to clear all travel formalities during this peak holiday period.

The airline encourages its guests to perform self check-in online, via the mobile app or airport kiosk, and to print their boarding passes in advance for a smoother travel experience. Self check in is available from 14 days up to one hour before departure for AirAsia flights and up to four hours before departure for AirAsia X flights.

Guests with group bookings, reduced mobility or special needs are only allowed to check-in at the counter and should allocate more time to clear all travel formalities. For guests with check-in baggage, the Baggage Drop counters close one hour before departure for all flights.

All guests are advised to pre-book sufficient baggage allowance for better savings. Guests can increase their baggage allowance up to four hours before departure.

Each guest is only allowed one piece of cabin baggage (not larger than 56 x 36 x 23cm in dimension) and one laptop bag or handbag or small bag on board. The total permitted weight for two pieces of unchecked baggage must not exceed 7kg.

Guests may pre-book their meals online from now up to four hours before flight departure for greater savings and be assured of meal availability alongside priority meal service on board. Check out the festive special Combo Meal - golden butter chicken with rice and pineapple tarts for only RM13 (carrier code AK) or RM18 (carrier code D7), available for pre-booking online for a limited time only.

Guests may also choose to stay close to family members and friends when flying or enjoy extra legroom with the Pick A Seat option.

Santan Combo Meals, Pick A Seat and baggage allowance purchase are available via My Bookings on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app.

Last but not least, AirAsia reminds all guests to check their flight status on the website or mobile app a few hours prior to departure.

AirAsia wishes all guests a prosperous Chinese New Year and happy holidays. For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).