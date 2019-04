ABBOTT has launched ACARIZAX, an immunotherapy tablet which is clinically proven to treat the underlying cause of house dust mite respiratory allergy, instead of merely relieving symptoms.

ACARIZAX is a novel treatment for persistent moderate-to-severe house dust mite allergic rhinitis in adults between the ages of 18 to 65 and adolescents between the ages of 12 to 17, and house dust mite allergic asthma in adult patients.

“At Abbott, we look at the best technology and science or new delivery methods to improve medicines for people all over the world. ACARIZAX is a good example of that approach, as this medicine redefines the allergy treatment landscape by helping patients effectively treat not just the symptoms of an allergy, but the actual underlying cause,” said Abbott Malaysia Medical Affairs head Dr Mei Tan.

Offered in a convenient tablet that dissolves under the tongue, ACARIZAX’s efficacy has been demonstrated in the largest clinical development programme in allergy immunotherapy. During clinical trials, ACARIZAX showed significant positive effects in patients with moderate to severe house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis.

Additionally, ACARIZAX showed long-term improvement in symptoms of known asthmatics. After one year of treatment, significant improvements were noted in nasal, eye and asthma symptoms, including reduction of cough, wheezing and shortness of breath.

“Allergy immunotherapy, a treatment option to stimulate a person’s immunity, has been proven as a treatment that provides patients with long-term post-treatment benefits. As such, the treatment of allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma with immunotherapy should be considered for patients with a less than adequate response to standard treatment,” explained ALK Denmark Clinical Allergology Research and Development Global Advisor Professor Dr Eike G Wüstenberg.

ACARIZAX is currently available at private hospitals in Malaysia.