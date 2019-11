SELECT a “Wishing Card” at Kenny Rogers Roasters (KRR) outlets to fulfil the wishes of underprivileged children.

The 15th annual Wishing Tree campaign is back and this year, KRR aims to fulfil the wishes of more than 2,000 children from 46 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), whose “Wishing Cards” will be displayed at all its restaurants nationwide.

“We started the ‘Wishing Tree’ campaign in 2005 with a simple objective, which is to bring love and happiness back to the community. Over the years, more than 22,000 wishes were fulfilled through this simple yet meaningful campaign. This motivates us to progressively channel our efforts in bringing smiles to those in need,” said Berjaya Roasters (M) Sdn Bhd’s Marketing manager Kennie Thong.

Thong added that the initiative would not be a success without the generosity of Malaysians who fulfilled wishes that created a lasting impact and memorable moments for underprivileged children.

“Hence, as a brand, we would like to humbly express our gratitude to all, who have supported and believed in this campaign, throughout the years.”

Visit KRR restaurants today to take part in the campaign. All you have to do is to select a “Wishing Card” written by the children and grant the wish. Gifts can be wrapped and brought back to the respective KRR restaurants, which will then deliver the presents to the respective NGOs.