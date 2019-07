Here’s reason for St. Joseph’s Institution International School Malaysia (SJIIM) to call for a celebration. Its students, once again, surpassed all expectations by faring superbly in the 2019 International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) examinations.

The feat was even more remarkable considering that this was only the second IBDP cohort taking this exam. According to the school, 30% of its IBDP students obtained 40 points and above, which should place them among the top 10% of the IBDP high achievers in the world.

SJIIM also achieved an overall average score of 37 points, far above the 2018 IBDP Global Average of 29.8 points and significantly higher than the 35.4 point average across Malaysian schools offering the IB Diploma Programme in 2018.

SJIIM centres the spotlight on its top scorer, Chong Ying Xuan (43 points), and those who contributed towards the outstanding achievements - SJIIM’s High School principal, Dr. Nicola Brown and its IBDP coordinator, Maureen Fitzgerald.

Said Chong, thrilled at attaining the top spot, “SJIIM is truly a school that develops you not simply as a student, but also as a person who is acutely aware of their community and surroundings. It has opened doors to many opportunities for me, that were both very new and exciting, such as the World Scholar’s Cup, Pitstop Cafe Soup Kitchen, and the Lasallian Youth Movement.

“Learning at SJIIM presents knowledge, not simply as facts, but also as something to be examined, debated and criticised. This challenges us, as students, to seek a wider perspective beyond the constraints of a textbook.”

Chong, who is to her teachers for their support, now looks forward to the next phase of her education. She will soon be heading off to the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom to read a BA in Law with Humanities.

The school’s high school principal, Dr. Brown, however, wasn’t quite surprised with the stellar results and fantastic achievements. “We are extremely proud of our students and their accomplishments in the IBDP this year. The excellent results achieved are incredibly satisfying for both the teachers and students, and are a testimony to the hard work and dedication shown throughout the last two years.” She also wished the students well into the next chapter of their lives at the various prestigious higher education institutions they have secured places at around the world.

Beaming with pride at the performance of her charges, Fitzgerald added, “When I saw the results for this year’s cohort, my first thought was how very proud of them I was and am. My pride is not due to the level of their results in comparison with other schools or in comparison with our own results last year. Instead, my pride is in relation to the growth that I see in each of those students. Every one of them has been touched by their experience with the IB Diploma Programme, has been stretched and has discovered new things about themselves.”

In celebration of the success and huge achievements, SJIIM is offering additional scholarships to deserving students registering for the IBDP August 2019 intake.

SJIIM provides Lasallian holistic education for students aged between three and 18, through its International Primary Curriculum, Singapore Math programme, a strong Mandarin Programme, as well as the IGCSC and IBDP. The SJIIM campus is situated in the heart of the Tropicana township in Petaling Jaya. For more information, visit www.sji-international.edu.my/ibdp-scholarship-programme