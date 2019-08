WAWASAN Open University (WOU) welcomes a new chapter with the installation of Tunku Tan Sri Imran Tuanku Ja’afar as the institution’s fourth chancellor.

The citations for Tunku Imran was read out by Wawasan Education Foundation chairman Tan Sri Dr Koh Tsu Koon.

During the same ceremony on Aug 1, 2019, former Selangor state executive councillor Datuk Dr Lim Thuang Seng was installed as the pro – chancellor of WOU where his induction into the university was led by WOU chairman Datuk Seri Stephen Yeap.

He replaces Koh, who has opted to focus on his role in the foundation and complete his memoirs as Penang’s longest serving chief minister from 1990 until 2008.

Two visionary leaders – an academician and a banker were also honoured with the conferrement of honorary doctoral degrees in their respective fields.

Tan Sri Emeritus Prof Dr Gajaraj Dhanarajan received the honorary Doctor of Education for his involvement in the establishment of WOU.

He was also previously a lecturer with Universiti Sains Malaysia’s School of Biological Sciences.

While Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain, who founded the RHB Banking Group, was conferred an

honorary Doctor of Business for his role in helping the Malaysian banking services sector to grow their products and services, especially in the Islamic banking framework.