Twice in a row

MR.D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (MR.D.I.Y.) continued its winning streak at the prestigious 2019 World Branding Awards in Kensington Palace, London recently.

The homegrown enterprise won in the Retailer – Home Improvement Category for the second consecutive year, cementing its position as a leading national-tier brand.

Organised by the World Branding Forum — a global non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing branding standards for the good of the branding community as well as consumers — the awards recognises and celebrates some of the best global and national brands for their work and achievements.

Winners are judged through three streams: Brand Valuation, Consumer Market Research, and Public Online Voting.

MR.D.I.Y. Marketing vice president Andy Chin, who accepted the award on behalf of the company, said: “We are very proud to win this distinguished award for two years running, as it is extremely difficult to be named ‘Brand of the Year’ — not every category, and not every country is awarded. So, this win is truly a testament not only of our great work over the past year but also our consistency and drive to keep pushing the boundaries of what we can offer to our customers.

“This reinforces the position of MR.D.I.Y. — a home-grown brand from Malaysia — as being the best home improvement retailer which raises the confidence of our business partners and customers as we strive to broaden our footprint in Asia.”

Chin praised the management and 13,000 employees of the company across 200 cities in eight countries for helping to build a winning brand.

“We will continue to steadfastly serve our 187 million loyal customers annually by offering them good quality and affordable products at ‘ALWAYS LOW PRICES’,” continued Chin.

MR.D.I.Y. was lauded by judges for its business commitment of putting the customer first by offering high quality and affordable goods and providing one-stop solutions for the home improvement needs of the brand’s customers.

World Branding Forum director, Julian Andersen, said: “A good brand needs to offer a meaningful experience to their customers, while remaining relevant and distinctive.

“The world is full of brands, but a truly exceptional brand has to ensure that people know what they stand for.

“Being a winner at the awards is very competitive. Brands that win show that they have set the standard for what is expeted of other brands to be at the top of their game.”

He said winning brands have shown that they have built themselves up to such a degree that they are placed amongst the best brands in the world.

The 2019 edition of the World Branding Awards was the tenth ceremony organised by the World Branding Forum, held at Kensington Palace, in London – the home of the World Branding Awards. Previous ceremonies were held in London, Vienna, New York, and Paris.