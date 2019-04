PETROSAINS, The Discovery Centre, kicked off its 20th anniversary celebration at its main centre in Suria KLCC from Mar 25 to 31, 2019.

The celebration was officially opened to the public with a rousing and colourful welcome on the morning of the anniversary by Petrosains CEO Fedora Zulkifli and the Petrosains leadership team, with free admission for visitors on the first day.

The celebration was attended by close to 3,000 visitors, while the first 20 people were presented with a bag of Petrosains 20th anniversary merchandise.

The anniversary celebration was also extended to the Petrosains PlaySmarts in Kuantan, Johor Baru and Kota Kinabalu.

Activities during the week-long celebration included science shows and workshops. These included workshops on 3D elements, Robotics and Internet of Things (IoT), special performances, science talks from Malaysia’s Young Scientist Network, flash mobs, science and magical busking, Petrosains trivias and lucky draws.

Fedora said Petrosains was able to grow from a science discovery centre to a globally recognised institution because of the support it received over the years.

“The celebration was organised as a way to thank all those who have supported us throughout the years – our visitors, partners and collaborators from the government and the relevant agencies, the corporates, academia, industry players, the media and our staff,” she said.

Petrosains’ 20th year anniversary celebrations will be held throughout the year at its main centre in Suria KLCC as well as its satellite centres - Petrosains PlaySmart in Kuantan, Johor Baru and Kota Kinabalu.