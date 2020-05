U MOBILE has once again partnered with local businesses and talents to support their creative endeavours and continue to spread the message of giving and positivity right through Ramadan and Raya. The initiatives are:

U MOBILE x TIFFIN SAMPLERS

Available from May 6 – June 16

U Mobile has collaborated with regular Unlimited Flavours partner, Tiffin, to offer gourmet meals prepared by three popular local culinary talents that may be enjoyed in the comfort of one’s home during the Ramadan and Raya period. Called Tiffin Samplers, these meals will be painstakingly prepared by Pinggan Puteh, Embun Eats and Projek Dapur Umar x Hikayat Percik, and they feature popular Malay dishes like lontong and rendang, but with a modern year 2020 twist. To make the dining experience even more meaningful, U Mobile is subsidising the price of each Tiffin Sampler with a RM10 discount so that more may try the meals out. On top of that, the telco is also footing food delivery costs with the intent of making your iftar and Raya one to remember. Pre-order info available via instagram.com/myumobile and Instagram.com/tiffinevent

#GROOVESWITHU MUSIC STREAMS

U Mobile continues its tradition of supporting local music talent as part of its Unlimited Grooves initiative with a line-up of shows for you to stream right through Ramadan to Raya for free. The telco is delighted to be working with acts like Aina Abdul and Mafidz. For the Raya edition which is entitled #RayaWithU, it will feature Yuna, who is now a globally renowned star and she will be singing her renditions of Raya songs with some her friends like Bil Musa, Pastel Lite and Aizat Amdan. U Mobile hopes that its community will still have the company of their beloved music even in the times of social distancing. More info on the upcoming #RayaWithU Special featuring Yuna & Friends will be provided soon.