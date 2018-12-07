U Mobile’s all new postpaid plan

ENDING their year on a high note, U Mobile launched the Unlimited HERO P139 postpaid plan with unlimited high-speed data, unlimited high definition video streaming, 50GB hotspot and 3GB of free data for roaming across five continents for just RM139.

The plan is expected to redefine the mobile data experience of customers and further marks the company’s rapid 4G LTE network expansion across Malaysia.

Having enjoyed a meteoric rise in the market, U Mobile is pushing their services further, as the new postpaid plan will increase customers’ data usage and roaming experience.

Bundled with the plan is Roam-Onz, which offers 3GB of free roaming data in 12 destinations that include travel favourites such as Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore.

To further celebrate the launch of Unlimited HERO P139, U Mobile is also bundling the new postpaid plan with Roam-Onz Global. This particular new offering extends the 3GB roaming data to an additional 24 destinations that spans five continents, rounding the total free roaming data destinations to 36, including the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Canada.

The increased roaming destinations offers holiday-goers and business travellers seamless connectivity, enabling them to stay connected and share content easily, enhancing their travel experience at no additional cost.

U Mobile’s Chief Marketing Officer Jasmine Lee said the company has grown because of its loyal customers, and this latest package with “more goodies” is a reward for users.

“Our customers will now be completely worry-free when they stream their favourite show in HD and they are also able to happily hotspot with their 50GB. They will also enjoy unlimited discoveries with the free roaming data across 5 continents, whether they are shuttling across the globe for work, capturing the sights at Eiffel Tower or while crossing the longest bridge in China. We believe the Unlimited HERO P139 is the ultimate unlimited postpaid plan in the market!”

Over the last few years, U Mobile has embarked on an extensive 4G network expansion plan across Malaysia.

The company is investing more than RM5 billion to ensure their customers enjoy U Mobile’s #barulahbest experience with more 4G LTE sites around the country.

The Unlimited HERO P139 is available from Dec 5 onwards at all U Mobile stores nationwide. The new Roam-Onz Global will be bundled free for 24 months with the Unlimited HERO P139 for customers that sign up for the plan between Dec 5 and Feb 28.