HAVING accrued multiple awards, data-centric telco U Mobile Sdn Bhd is set to introduce its own “fintech ecosystem” next month. The extensive yet comprehensive ecosystem will see the telco’s first foray into the fintech world.

The ecosystem has two distinct platforms - GoPayz and GoBiz. GoPayz is a universal e-wallet that also offers digital, financial and lifestyle services targeting consumers, and GoBiz is a digital payment acceptance solution created to benefit all forms of businesses. Both platforms aim to make fintech services much more accessible, affordable and inclusive.

One of the two new prides of U Mobile, several of GoPayz’s features that were propped up were the affordable digital financial services it provides, such as a wide range of insurance, online currency exchange and wealth products that are tailored to individual needs.

As for GoBiz, the digital payment acceptance solution platform was designed to benefit all businesses, big or small. The key features of GoBiz are described as businesses being able to digitise their payment acceptance, being widely accepted due to the partnership with Mastercard, UnionPay and Visa, with transactions being guaranteed as secure and safe according to regulatory and card scheme standards.

“With GoPayz, we can now offer affordable digital financial services to everyone. We have GoLife Plus, the micro insurance premium that goes as low as RM13 a month with coverage of up to RM76,000. The premium is unheard of prior to this as life insurance has always been deemed to cater to those with highler disposable income,” said U Mobile CMO Jasmine Lee. She added that GoBiz, like GoPayz, stands to benefit just as many people, as U Mobile’s intention with their fintech ecosystem is to empower consumers and businesses.

“GoBiz seeks to enable all businesses, even the smallest of traders, to accept digital payments from customers and offer additional revenue-generating services like telco prepaid top-ups and bill payments,” she said.

For more information, visit www.gopayz.com.my and www.gobiz.com.my.