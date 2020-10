U MOBILE launched the We Want U GIVEAWAY on Oct 1, its biggest campaign yet, with RM3 million worth of prizes to be given away.

It is very simple for customers to participate and get a chance to be rewarded with a prize. All they need to do is spend to collect points!

U Mobile was delighted to reward three early winners in the campaign at a ceremony that took place at the Proton Centre of Excellence, Shah Alam on Oct 7.

Foo Shu Chee was the big winner of the week as she was rewarded with not one, but two prizes. As the top daily winner for Oct 2, she was rewarded with a Modenas Kriss motorcycle. She also took home a Proton Iriz as the first weekly winner of the giveaway.

“I found out about the We Want U GIVEAWAY from the MyUMobile app. I was very happy and I couldn’t believe how easy it was for me to win. All I did was perform various actions to get more points – I topped up, subscribed to data and purchased add-on plans. Besides that, I also logged into the MyUMobile app daily!” said Foo.

Other winners present at the ceremony were daily winners Cham Sin Yee and Low Yee Kae, who won an iPhone 11 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G, respectively.