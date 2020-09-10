U R OK! a brand that communicates and connects through its tagline

The unprecedented spread of COVID-19 has disrupted countless lives, livelihoods, communities and businesses all over. Many local businesses, especially small and medium ones, have too succumbed to this disruption. U R OK! founder Jeffrey Tham Yew Kuan, who also runs a digital billboard company, started this initiative to create a lifestyle brand to act as a communicator to uplift and create positive vibes all around. “The vision of this brand is to hype the people and vibe the market”, he said.

Leveraging on participating U R OK! partners’ networking and resources, the group has produced an array of products which serve to remind people about self-regulation and self-responsibility to flatten the curve (e.g. wearing a face mask, social distance, sanitising). The iconic U R OK! drawing which is on all the U R OK! products, was made by Malaysian-born artist with his artwork named BLuvso. This drawing emphasises on the meaning “sharing out love”.





Tham elaborated that there will be a series of campaigns for brand sustainability which will run throughout this year jointly with other non-profit organizations; focusing on the education and healthcare sectors. “We are constantly looking to gather more like-minded partners to help push this initiative to another level. It will really benefit the cause and create more positive vibes around,” he continued.