U R OK! a brand that communicates and connects through its tagline

The unprecedented spread of COVID-19 has disrupted countless lives, livelihoods, communities and businesses all over. Many local businesses, especially small and medium ones, have too succumbed to this disruption.
U R OK! founder Jeffrey Tham Yew Kuan, who also runs a digital billboard company, started this initiative to create a lifestyle brand to act as a communicator to uplift and create positive vibes all around. “The vision of this brand is to hype the people and vibe the market”, he said.
Leveraging on participating U R OK! partners’ networking and resources, the group has produced an array of products which serve to remind people about self-regulation and self-responsibility to flatten the curve (e.g. wearing a face mask, social distance, sanitising). The iconic U R OK! drawing which is on all the U R OK! products, was made by Malaysian-born artist with his artwork named BLuvso.
This drawing emphasises on the meaning “sharing out love”.
Tham elaborated that there will be a series of campaigns for brand sustainability which will run throughout this year jointly with other non-profit organizations; focusing on the education and healthcare sectors. “We are constantly looking to gather more like-minded partners to help push this initiative to another level. It will really benefit the cause and create more positive vibes around,” he continued.
Tham also said that there will be future plans to possibly have a concept store selling the products to the public and potentially penetrating into the international market.