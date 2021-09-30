$!UM students to benefit from MR DIY cash aid

THERE is good news for close to 15,000 University Malaya [UM] undergraduates returning to campus this October – homegrown retailer MR DIY will be distributing RM300 to each student to help them purchase essential supplies to facilitate their return to campus.

Dubbed #DIY4UM, the RM4.5 million cash aid distribution programme is being implemented in partnership with Touch ‘n Go via its eWallet platform.

The cash aid will be made to students on their Touch ‘n Go eWallets in three equal payments of RM100 each on Nov 1 and 30, and Dec 30.

Announcing the #DIY4UM aid programme, MR DIY CEO Adrian Ong said the programme was aimed at helping students make the back-to-campus transition as smooth and worry-free as possible.

He said: “The reopening of campuses is a major milestone for university students. After many months of lockdown, they will finally be able to reconvene on campus to fully benefit from the in-person learning experience and enjoy the academic social interaction with lecturers and fellow students alike.

“We believe it’s important that they are well equipped with protective and learning essentials to keep themselves safe while staying focused on their studies, which is why we are distributing this cash aid to undergraduates at University Malaya.”

He said students will be able to easily equip themselves with everyday student essentials, Covid-19 protective equipment and a wide range of stationery items at MR DIY retail stores as well as its online platform using the cash credit given.

In addition, the first 11,000 students who utilise the funds will be entitled to RM10 cashback when they spend a minimum of RM20 using the Touch ‘n Go Wallet.

The promotion applies at MR DIY Group stores, MR DIY Online, as well as the MR DIY mini programme available on Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

The programme is part of a strategic collaboration between MR DIY and Touch ‘n Go which was inked in July this year.

Commenting on the aid programme, Touch ‘n Go group chief executive officer Effendy Shahul Hamid said: “We are extremely pleased that the partnership between our companies has been extended into a benefit for society, in this case, students of University Malaya.

“We stand ready to support this initiative and we commend MR DIY for stepping up during these challenging times.”

All active Malaysian undergraduates at University Malaya are eligible for the aid. They are required to register online via Portal Maya UM by Oct 3, and ensure they have a valid Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

The initiative was lauded by Universiti Malaya’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dato’ Ir. Dr Mohd Hamdi Abd Syukor who said: “We are confident this initiative will be of great help to students as they return to campus.”

The #DIY4UM initiative is the latest in a series of collaborations between MR DIY and University Malaysia. MR DIY has for the past four years joined hands with UM and the Ministry of Education to organise the “DIY Made Simple” competition for schools with UM’s Community and Sustainability Center (UMCares).

The competition is a CSR initiative to cultivate awareness of sustainability among schoolchildren.

