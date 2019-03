THE team from Universiti Malaya (UM) emerged as the grand prize winners in the Aviatar 2019 aerospace hackathon competition organised by AirAsia and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

Team BringFly beat the other contestants for coming up with the best solution to meet the challenge of aviation in the future.

Their solution comes in the form of a robot designed to be the ultimate cabin cleaning check solution. Complete with image recognition, the robot is able to identify and check that life jackets are correctly stowed, and also perform general cabin cleaning duties.

This solution will help to minimise the time it takes for aircraft cabin checks, and ultimately provide for better time management.

The winners were announced at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) on March 27, 2019 by AirAsia deputy group CEO (Technology and Digital) Aireen Omar and Ministry of International Trade and Industry secretary- general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali.

“We are extremely impressed by the creative problem-solving and technical capability of these group of students. They have demonstrated some truly innovative thinking, and we look forward to seeing how these ideas can transform our industry,” said Aireen.

Lokman Hakim said Aviatar 2019 provides the best platform for university and secondary students to express their ideas, creativity and innovation in developing smart solutions for the aerospace industry.

“This effort is in line with the initiatives of the Malaysian Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030 that emphasises on industry-led Research and Technology in order to develop new competencies,” he said.

More than 300 college and university students took part in the hackathon which was designed to encourage innovation and digital centric creative thinking on the future of the aviation industry.