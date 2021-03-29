IN conjunction with World Water Day 2021, Heineken Malaysia Berhad (Heineken Malaysia) is reinforcing its sustainability commitment this year, as it gears into the second stage of its Water Stewardship Agenda 2021-2023. As part of the brewer’s efforts in caring for the environment, Heineken Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to become 100% balanced for water used in its production.

Understanding the value of water, Heineken Malaysia has sharpened its focus on water-related efforts by adopting the Every Drop Strategy, a triangular approach that looks at water protection in a more holistic manner. Through the Every Drop Strategy, Heineken Malaysia will channel its efforts on Water Stewardship 1 to fully balance the water used for the products, Water Circularity 2 for wastewater treatment, and Water Efficiency 3 to reduce water usage in production.

Roland Bala, Managing Director of Heineken Malaysia said, “This year’s World Water Day is centred around the value of water and what it means to us. Water is a key ingredient in beer brewing and it is truly important that we protect our water source to ensure we have high quality water for our beer. More importantly, we believe that access to water is a basic human right. Often times, water is taken for granted as it is ever flowing. But it is a crucial shared resource that we need to protect together to ensure we have a continuous supply of clean water because every drop matters.

“There is no doubt that water is essential to our business, and in doing our part, we ensure that 100% of our wastewater is treated before returning the clean water back to its source. Our works in the past have been river rehabilitation, but we have come to realise that there is an even greater need now to look at watershed health protection in a more holistic manner,” he added.

In line with Heineken’s global sustainability strategy, Brewing a Better World, Heineken Malaysia’s water initiatives support the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Among them include SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG 14: Life Below Water, and SDG 15: Life on Land. Essentially, the brewer aims to incorporate sustainability as an integral part of its business journey, while striving to be a champion for water protection.