UNIQLO is slated to open their first store in Bintulu, Sarawak, on Oct 18, which is set to be the Japanese global apparel retailer’s seventh store in east Malaysia.

The outlet will be located in the The Spring Bintulu, a seafront mall. The 884 sqm Uniqlo store will carry a variety of collections from comfy innerwear to sturdy outers. Accessories are also available in-store. The LifeWear collection is available to all men, women, kids and babies with prices starting from as low as RM12.90.

Since its first store in Kuching, Sarawak in 2015, this store will be Uniqlo’s fifth in Sarawak, and the 50th throughout the country.

Uniqlo is committed to creating fashionable and functional clothing that meets the needs of everyone’s daily lifestyle. Uniqlo’s LifeWear offers simple, high quality clothing for everyday wear with a practical sense of beauty and ingenious details that can evolve around daily life.