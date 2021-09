In conjunction with Malaysia 64th Independence Day and Malaysia Day, UNIQLO will give away a UNHCR x UNIQLO Bracelet made by refugee artisans with any purchase of a Fugeelah UTme! design t-shirt and tote bag from Aug 30 – Sept 26, 2021.

These designs reflect our rich heritage, seen through the eyes of the refugee students, who have been living in Malaysia. They have lived long enough to fall in love with our culture.

Redemption is exclusively available at UNIQLO stores at Fahrenheit 88 and DA Square. Due to limited stocks on the bracelets, redeem while stock last.

MADE51, a self-reliance program that enables refugees to use their traditional craftsmanship to earn a living. They believe in promoting the skills and talents of marginalized communities to support sustainable

livelihoods for all.

