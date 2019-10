UNITED Caps cemented its reputation as a global manufacturer of caps and closures with the opening of its manufacturing plant in Kulim.

With the new plant, the company seeks to explore growth opportunities in the Asian market with its ‘Close to You’ strategy.

The opening of the new plant also saw the company launch its brand-new product designed specifically to meet the needs of the Asian market. The 127 SAFE-TE breathes new life into baby food safety and convenience with impenetrable security features and a premium gold colour offering.

“The decision to build this plant was part of our ‘Close to You’ strategy to better serve the Asian market. This proximity enables us to shorten delivery time and focus on products that are the most relevant to this important market region, as demand for our products continues to grow,” said United Caps CEO Benoit Henckes.

He said as the company marks its 80th anniversary, it is also celebrating its transition from a European to a fully global organisation.

“Our long heritage of continued success in this business is a powerful endorsement of the level of knowledge and expertise that we have been able to accumulate over the years,” Henckes said.

The127 SAFE-TE’s tamper-evident band presents highly visible evidence of any tampering with a unique ‘drop down’ lock that makes it incredibly obvious if the product has been opened. Production of SAFE-TE for the Asian market will begin in Kulim in Sept 2020.