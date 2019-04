KUALA LUMPUR: Media agency Universal McCann, under IPG Media Brands, collected a total of nine awards including two main awards at the Malaysian Digital Association’s (MDA) d Awards 2019 on Thursday.

Held at Bangsar Shopping Centre, d Awards 2019 by the Malaysian Digital Association recognises and honours talent and brands that embrace technologies.

Universal McCann captured three gold awards in Best Integrated Media Campaign, Best Search Marketing Campaign, Use of Social Media category, three silver award in Best Performance Campaign, Best Use of Mobile Campaign, Best Use of Video category, one Bronze award in the Best Use of Digital Innovation category.

They also stole two main awards namely, the Gran Prix Award for the highest scoring gold winning entry and the Digital Impact of the Year award with the highest accumulated points from all categories.

Appointed U Mobile media agency for marketing services, BPN grabs the Silver award in the Best Use of Data award for their optimized use of data analytics to solve business problems and provide new business opportunities across the marketing and communication spectrum.

This year, the d Awards expanded three new categories that underline the industry’s progressive trajectory in 2018. The new Best Tech Developer, Best Digital Publisher and Best Digital Innovation for Pro-bono Work categories augmented the awards ceremony as they are in line with its aim of appreciating talent and brands that embrace and use technologies.

d Awards 2019 organising chairman Eileen Ooi said the new categories are also unique in that it allows for all digital players – be they agencies, marketers, publishers, technologists or developers – to participate on level playing field and come together as equals to win.

“Marketing today is very much digital-centric today as our world collapses to debunk the myth of offline vs. online. D Awards stand to recognise the best of talents, publishers, technology players and the tremendously great work that Malaysia is producing in the space of digital marketing,” she said in his speech officiating the d Awards 2019.

Ooi added that this year d Award saw an added number of 54 entries including 13 Digital Person of the Year submission from 136 entries last year.

The d Awards 2019 carry 13 award category: Best Digital Publisher of the Year, Best Integrated Digital Campaign, Best Integrated Media Campaign, Best Search Marketing Campaign, Best Platform Development, Best Tech Developer, Best Use of Data, Best Performance Campaign, Best Use of Digital Innovation, Best Use of Digital Innovation (Non-profit/Pro-bono) Campaign, Best Use of Mobile, Best Use of Video, Use of Social Media including three main award which is the Digital Person of the Year, Grand Prix and Digital Impact of the Year.

MDA President Serm Teck Choon said the award ceremony is not only meant to honour the great digital works by our talents, it’s also for us, as a whole industry, to celebrate the achievements we made so far.

“Some believe that the changes brought by the Internet to the world are just 1% so far. This means that there are endless possibilities and boundless opportunities before us, and we as an industry should strive for better innovation that could reshape and transform our businesses” he said.