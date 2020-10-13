ON Oct 5, Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia (PAM) celebrated World Architecture Day with architects around the world. The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Toward a Better Urban Future’.

The keyword ‘urban’ suggests that architects are the ones in the position to realise this ‘better future’.

With the pandemic prompting increasingly revolutionary ways in running day-to-day living and working, architects have been hard-pressed to respond to the changes.

But why the importance on urban living, when urbanity is the very evil that gave rise to the pandemic?

The answer lies in the simple human need to connect. The United Nations’ World Urbanisation Prospects report has advised on the importance of a well-managed urban growth to achieve sustainable development in three key areas which are economic, societal and environmental.

PAM president Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail said: “Covid-19 is not the first, nor will it be the last pandemic in the world. Humans are agile and highly adaptive beings.

“Despite being faced with several pandemics over the last decade, the numbers are showing increased human adaptability to tackle the problems compared to the biggest and worst pandemic in the early 20th century – the Spanish Flu outbreak – which claimed between 17 to 50 million lives.”

Ezumi added: “In a nutshell, when designing for future development, the focus on humans and Mother Earth needs to be prioritised to reduce the impact to the environment.

“The pandemic helps to remind us of the fragility of our planet, but it is not all there is to it. The pandemic will not be the deciding factor.”