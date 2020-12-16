Usher in a brighter 2021

THIS December, Heineken encourages Malaysians to usher in the new year in the comfort and safety of their homes, by bringing an electrifying countdown party experience to all living rooms, with the Heineken Starclub NYE Live countdown event. After a year filled with unexpected circumstances, Heineken aims to connect Malaysians to end the year on a memorable note, while enjoying social experiences responsibly.

Heineken also sends a rallying call to all Malaysians to connect with one another in a record-breaking attempt at the longest virtual cheers. This will culminate in the epic Heineken Starclub NYE Live countdown event on Facebook that promises to bring elevated music experiences, fireworks from a location of popular choice and premium ice-cold beer to your doorstep. Headlined by W&W, the Dutch DJ duo are known for their commercial, big-room house and trance beats. Local talents are also set to be a part of this explosive countdown, featuring the likes of DJ Blink, DJ duo BATE and live band Saint Kylo.

The four-hour live streaming event will see giveaways of 20 specially curated Heineken NYE goodie boxes with exclusive merchandise, Heineken and Heineken 0.0. The event will also feature on-screen promo codes entitling viewers to RM30 off on drinkies.my, all night long.

“With the pandemic throwing a curveball for year-end celebrations, we wanted to make sure that consumers and their loved ones are able to celebrate the usual festivities of ushering in the new year, with the same hype and festivities, in a safe way. To encourage connection in a year of distancing and to end the year on a memorable note, we invite our consumers to cheers with each other in an attempt to achieve the longest virtual cheers,” said Pablo Chabot, Marketing Director of Heineken Malaysia Berhad.

By being a part of the longest virtual cheers, Malaysians also stand to get their hands on the limited edition Heineken mini home bar. Thirty of the most creative submissions will have the one-of-a-kind mini home bar delivered to their homes, along with your favourite Heineken beers and other exclusive Heineken merchandise. The limited edition Heineken mini home bar ensures you keep the party spirit alive while counting down to 2021.

Ready to raise a couple of ice cold Heineken in the record-breaking attempt for the longest virtual cheers? Tune into the Heineken Starclub NYE Live countdown event on Facebook, as you celebrate the year end with friends and family and Heineken!

For more information and updates, log on to the Heineken website at www.heineken.com/my or follow Heineken on Instagram (@HeinekenMY) and Facebook (https:// www.facebook.com /HeinekenMYS/).