Ushering in greater abundance

WELCOMING a year filled with growth and success in this Year of the Rat, Sunway Velocity Mall’s “Bank of Abundance” will see the shopping mall being immersed in the bountiful atmosphere inspired by Sekinchan, the main producer of rice in Malaysia.

Until Feb 9, the mall’s main atrium on the ground floor will be home to a quaint little village surrounded by scenic fields of paddy, as the traditional wooden tall houses functions as a throwback to the past.

Standing tall and central to the main atrium is the grand “Wishing Tree” with its cascading branches and leaves. Paramount to the cultural belief of the Wishing Tree, shoppers will receive a Wishing Ribbon with every redemption. Shoppers can then make a wish and throw the ribbon upon the tree.

Surrounding the Wishing Tree will be a variety of booths selling traditional Chinese New Year clothing for kids and adults, cookies, hampers, Chinese teas, and also popular snacks and toys from the 1970s to 1990s. Not to be missed are also the flower market and trinket carts found on the ground floor.

Supplementing the festive celebrations, performances and activities have been lined up such as the God of Prosperity walkabout, lion dance performances, Chinese cultural fan performances, Chinese diabolo performances, and Yamaha’s instrumental performances.

Every weekend and public holiday will also feature different activites for children, with tea making workshops, Angpao Fish workshops, Chinese mask making workshops, and various other culturally inclusive hands-on activities. The Commune at Level 5 will also host workshops for various other interests.

Shoppers can also look forward to the redemption of exclusive merchandise from Dec 31 to Jan 27, where the mall will be offering a three tiered redemption for a purchase amount of RM300 in a maximum of two receipts or RM200 for HSBC Credit cardholders, where shoppers will be able to redeem two sets of All Season Prosperity Angpow Packets.

Big spenders who accumulate purchases amounting to RM800 in a maximum of four receipts or RM700 for HSBC Credit cardholders are entitled to redeem an exclusive Abundance Rice Bowl Set. While those who spend RM3,800 in a maximum of six receipts or RM3,700 for HSBC Credit cardholders will be entitled to a 28” Cosas United Luggage Bag.

For more information, follow the mall’s Facebook and Instagram pages or call 03-2786 3970 or visit www.sunwayvelocitymall.com/cny2020/.