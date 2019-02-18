Ushering in prosperity for the new year

BERJAYA Times Square Hotel welcomed the Lunar New Year with a gravity defying lion dance performance.

In Chinese mythology, the lion dance is rich in symbolism for ushering in good luck and prosperity throughout the year.

This blessed tradition began with prayer offerings at the shrine located on the 15th floor of the hotel. The lion dance troupe began making their way to various departments located in the hotel building to spread positivity and cheer to all the hotel staff.

After visiting all the departments, the lion troupe headed to the lobby where a grand performance was to be held. The performance also attracted many curious foreigners.

Guests at the event were treated to offerings of oranges by the lions as the main performance went on. Once the performance was over, the lion dance troupe presented a tray of well carved fruits symbolising blessings and positivity.

Following the spectacular lion dance performance, guests made their way to the fountain area of the hotel for an acrobatic performance consisting of a pole balancing act which involved two lions to reach for a lettuce and a red ang pau packet that was suspended in mid-air.

At the climax of the performance, the lions continued to entertain the guests, marking a very successful, joyous and prosperous occasion.