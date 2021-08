UNIVERSITI Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) will be having its Cyber Open Day from now until Aug 29 from 9am to 5pm.

UTAR Cyber Open Day is an online digital platform that is accessible anywhere, anytime via any device, including mobile phones.

Prospective students and parents can visit the virtual faculty and service counters, live or video chat with programme advisors and student ambassador (UTARambassador), participate in virtual campus tour, career guidance workshop, career talk and student project showcase, as well as explore financial options and apply for admission.

For more open day information,

please visit

https://study.utar.edu.my/

openday.php