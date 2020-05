THE research paper of PhD graduate of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences Dr Gary Low Kim Kuan was named the Top Downloaded Paper of 2018-2019 in the Journal of Tropical Medicine & International Health on April 30.

His publication, “Diagnostic accuracy and predictive value in differentiating the severity of dengue infection”, aimed to review the diagnostic test accuracy and predictive value of statistical models in differentiating the severity of dengue infection, and was co-authored by Jackob Kagize, Katherine J. Faull and Aizad Azahar.

Low was a senior lecturer at UTAR from 2013 to 2018. He taught medical students who undertook the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery course and other Allied Health Sciences. He also had a research group called STRIPED Study Group, working in the area of dengue infection. They were supported by the Multidisciplinary UTAR Strategic Research Funding Scheme (UTARSRF) from 2014 to 2018.

The grant resulted in numerous publications, and work was continued even after Low moved to Torrens University Australia in 2019.