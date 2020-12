UNIVERSITI TUNKU ABDUL RAHMAN (UTAR) was awarded the Regional Bronze (Asia Pacific) 2020 CIMA Prize Winner Award at the first-ever CIMA Excellence Awards virtual ceremony on Dec 11. This award recognises the outstanding performance at the Strategy Case Study Exam for the exams taken in November 2019.

The CIMA Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding academic partners, tuition providers and students who have made significant contributions to the accounting profession and the Institute over the past year. These awards highlight the high-quality of teaching, research, and learning in accounting education across the world.

Dr Sia Bee Chuan, Dean of UTAR’s Faculty of Accountancy and Management (FAM), thanks the staff and students for their continuous efforts towards greater achievements. She continues to encourage the faculty to work closely with professional bodies to strategically make the faculty a leading business and accounting degree provider in the near future. She said, “Our lecturers benchmark our programme contents with the latest developments in the industry and with professional bodies to fulfil the necessary requirements to ensure that our graduates are trained for the industry. The faculty is indeed thankful to CIMA who is a close ally that has been providing continuous support to UTAR.”

Shamini Kandasamy, the Head of the Department of Accountancy in the faculty, encourages the lecturers to work closely with CIMA and other professional bodies to make sure that students are continuously progressing in their studies to enhance the management and accounting profession.