A POPULAR comedian has been announced as the brand ambassador of dobiQueen, to help promote the self-service laundry among Malaysians.

Refika Novianti Faturohman or also known as Vicha, is a successful actor, host and comedian, who in recent years won the hearts of many Malaysians following her group, Saywho’s achievement as the 3rd finalist of Maharaja Lawak Mega.

Her solo career includes an appearance in Gegar Vaganza and Program Jihan as a host including various local dramas and films such as Isteri Untuk Dijual, Cinta Kolesterol, Gadis Kampung Masuk Kota, Sejuta Rasa Buat Adelia and many more.

“I am very excited to represent dobiQueen. I truly believe in the brand’s mission in providing quality wash and it gives you the feeling of doing your laundry at home. As the first ever assisted launderette in Malaysia, I am confident that dobiQueen has a bright future.

“By just spending almost the same amount of coins that customers would spend at other launderettes, dobiQueen has outlet assistants to help customers wash, dry and fold. The uniqueness and colourfulness of the brand is what makes me proud and delighted to be the face of dobiQueen,” said Vicha.

Vicha’s primary role as brand ambassador is to promote dobiQueen as a service that enhances people’s lives through greater quality laundry at a standard price range.

Established in 2015, dobiQueen started with a mission to serve the community with a superior experience in self-service laundry. dobiQueen highly emphasises on providing superior wash and dry standards, a clean and comfortable waiting area and convenient locations for its customers. Laundry is known as a heavy chore especially for a big family. Thus, dobiQueen seeks to lighten this burden by providing extra quality laundry experience.

Currently serving at 48 locations across the country, the company envisions to bring consistent superior quality to 200 locations in the next five years. dobiQueen outlets are open 24 hours everyday, and free hi-speed wifi is provided for the leisure of their customers.

“Vicha is indeed the right person to be the face of dobiQueen as she reflects the brand personality of being bubbly, witty and fun! Signing her on as our ambassador is a big step that we have made to reach our audiences,” said Nini and Senglee, the founders of dobiQueen.