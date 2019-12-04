Virtual creations come to life

WATSONS Malaysia recently held the first-ever Watsons Station Roadshow at MyTown Shopping Centre to inspire and reward the youth community through the various activities offered. For instance, the Watsons Station Facebook Game allowed participants to play and win by creating their desired Watsons station and stand a chance to win prizes worth RM100,000.

The winners of the Watsons Station Facebook Game were Muhammad Rafi Muhammad (Rafi Muislostyle), who won for his “Tropical Land” booth, Cheng Wee Yee (Mina Mina) for her “Love Nature” booth, Xin Yi Yau won for her “Over the Crowd” booth and Kasmawati Ramli (Za Fira), who won for her “Flowers” booth.

Kasmawati never expected to win. “I just took part for fun,” she said.

Watsons Malaysia customer director Danny Hoh presented the grand prizes worth RM5,000 each to the winners. Guests were also treated to a flash mob dance.

“With the continued support from our members and loyal customers, Watsons has become the number one health and beauty retailer in the country. That is why we are always rewarding our loyal members, whenever we can,” said Watsons Malaysia managing director Caryn Loh.