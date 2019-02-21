Visualising a better future for urban living

IT would seem that the younger generation are more optimistic and excited in addressing the challenges to come. This was evident at the Malaysia 100YC Grand Finale Exhibition, in conjunction with the Malaysia Urban Forum 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Feb 18.

Launched as Urbanice Malaysia, a Centre of Excellence under the Ministry of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government, the Malaysia 100YC programme was inspired and adapted from the Malaysia Biennial 100YC programme - a programme helmed by Nextdor Property Communications Sdn Bhd, in collaboration with Think City and the ministry. Its objective - to transform the future by envisioning the impact of four key urban catalysts on cities - knowledge, commerce, technology and mobility.

The exhibition was officiated by UN Habitat executive director, Datuk Maimunah Mohd Sharif and the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek. It saw students from 11 local universities presenting their ideas and urban solutions for Malaysia’s cities 100 years from now.

The teams were from Universiti Malaya (UM), Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), University Putra Malaysia (UPM), Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), Taylor’s University, Herriot Watt University and University of Reading Malaysia.

Besides encouraging students to reimagine the future cities of Malaysia, the Malaysia 100YC programme was also designed to promote knowledge and covered six areas of focus, namely innovative technologies, green open spaces, urban mobility, affordable living, community governance and smart infrastructure.

“There is no definite equation of a smart city, every city has their own definition. It is through programmes and events such as this, that we can promote more ideas, especially to promote smart cities in Malaysia,” said Mohammad.

While Maimunah shared her confidence in Malaysia’s young, saying they’re not just leaders of tomorrow, but of today, and added that she looks forward to seeing some representation from Malaysia at the upcoming Climate Change Summit in New York.