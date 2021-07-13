vivo Joins UEFA to Present the EURO 2020 Closing Ceremony, Accelerating the Brand’s International Reach

AS the first-ever presenting partner of the UEFA EURO 2020TM opening and closing ceremonies, vivo joined UEFA to present a uniquely spectacular tournament final at Wembley Stadium for millions of global spectators.

As the first large-scale sporting event following a year of social distancing, the EURO 2020 was the most technologically advanced UEFA EURO in the tournaments’ six-decade history, catering to the high expectations and passion of fans across the world.

vivo’s successful partnership with UEFA EURO 2020™ is in line with the brand’s expansion into new European markets.

The company recently entered the Austrian and Serbian markets, expanding its operations into 10 European markets.

“vivo steps up global business with a user-oriented mindset. We will strengthen our commitment to provide great products and services for users in 2021,” said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and CMO of vivo.

Before the tournament, vivo debuted its “To Beautiful Moments” campaign and invited fans to channel their energy into the game by sharing their applause and cheers on social media.

The content generated by fans was featured during the EURO 2020 closing ceremony.

As an official partner of the tournament, vivo also used its proprietary AI technology to repair memorable photos of famous moments in the storied tournament’s history. vivo presented the restorations of these beautiful moments to UEFA as an official gift for the 60th anniversary of the UEFA EURO.