OVER 16,000 Malaysians walked a total of 1,165,879 miles this World Heart Month for the Nestle Omega Plus Walk A Million Miles event. The success of the month-long virtual event saw Nestle Omega Plus fulfil its pledge to donate RM100,000 to Yayasan Jantung Malaysia (YJM) and Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) Foundation.

Sharing the same vision of creating a heart-healthy nation, Nestle Omega Plus has been working closely with YJM and IJN Foundation to raise awareness on the importance of heart health and on the issues affecting it, for the past 20 years. High cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease and affects eight million adults in Malaysia. Fast-paced lives, sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diet choices lead to high cholesterol levels.

“The success of our Walk A Million Miles event makes us very happy,” said Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer, Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad.

“This is such a meaningful way to mark the 20th anniversary of our heart health campaign. At Nestle Omega Plus, we’re extremely proud of this result, which reflects our commitment to have an impact on the health of Malaysians.

“The event has helped increased awareness on heart health. Through the entire month of September, Malaysians from all walks of life and all over the country have walked together to support heart health associations while helping their own health.”