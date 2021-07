Heineken Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia) launched its HEINEKEN Cares programme on July 26, pledging 150,000 meals to vulnerable communities across Malaysia to help mitigate the negative impacts of a prolonged lockdown.

The HEINEKEN Cares programme, which connects employee wellness with community purpose, is committed to donate one meal for every 1,000 steps taken by a HEINEKEN Malaysia employee from now until Dec 31.

With an overall target of 150 million steps by HEINEKEN Malaysia’s employees collectively, this translates to an expected 150,000 meals to be channeled to communities in need.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on many communities, leaving many families without stable income to obtain food and other basic needs. In this challenging period, we reach out with a helping hand to support those in need. Our efforts reflect HEINEKEN’s Brew A Better World sustainability commitment, particularly with social sustainability as a key focus,” said HEINEKEN Malaysia Managing Director Roland Bala.

“Through the HEINEKEN Cares programme, every employee can play a part, as every step we take will count towards aid being channeled to our communities. We realise that the lockdowns can have an impact on people’s health as well, so we are excited to launch a programme that keeps our employees motivated to live healthier and exercise more. Knowing that our every step contributes to a bigger purpose will be added motivation for our people”.

The HEINEKEN Cares programme will be administered by SPARK Foundation, which is HEINEKEN Malaysia’s CSR arm. The programme brings together eight organisations across Malaysia in a joint effort to deliver food aid to communities affected by loss of income or jobs due to the pandemic.

The partners involved include Epic, Dialogue Includes All, PWD Smart Farmability, Soroptimist International Damansara, and the Make It Right Movement in Peninsular Malaysia.

In East Malaysia, the HEINEKEN Cares programme will be channeled through Hope Place Kuching in Sarawak, as well as Kupikupi FM and Hopes Malaysia in Sabah. The type of food aid generally includes cooked meals, groceries, fresh vegetables and fish, and other essentials depending on the needs of the different local communities.

HEINEKEN Malaysia Corporate Affairs & Legal Director and SPARK Foundation Trustee Renuka Indrarajah explained that growing with communities is an important part of HEINEKEN Malaysia's commitment to social sustainability.

“As a responsible and progressive corporate citizen, we want to help our communities with their essential needs. By teaming up with our eight partners, the HEINEKEN Cares programme will deliver relief in an effective and sustainable manner, ensuring we do what we can to help over the next few months,” she said.

“Our corporate and social responsibility efforts through SPARK Foundation are aligned with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, and we aim to spark positive change in the communities through our projects. We are proud that every HEINEKEN Malaysia employee will get to play a role. Every step counts, every meal matters”.

SPARK Foundation welcomes interested groups or individuals who wish to support the HEINEKEN Cares programme to contact the Foundation via email to hello@sparkfoundation.com.my

For more information, visit www.heinekenmalaysia.com or sparkfoundation.com.my