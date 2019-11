Catch the biggest online shopping fever happening at Watsons this year! The much anticipated 11.11 Watsons sale happens from Nov 4 to 13 with Mega Days sales exclusively from Nov 11 to 13. Watsons’ shoppers can enjoy deals of up to 88% with a line-up of more than 2,500 items on promotion such as Buy 1 Free 1, Flat Deals from RM11, Buy 2 EXTRA 11% off, extra Promo Code and many more!

On Mega Days, Watsons will offer additional discounts and offers starting at the stroke of midnight followed by four-hour Flash Deals from as low as RM2 between 8pm to midnight just from Nov 11 to 13.

It’s great to be a Watsons member during this sale as members get to enjoy extra benefits such as dining vouchers (worth up to RM10) for only RM1 with their favourite brands like Tealive, Baskin Robbins, The Alley, Dunkin Donuts & Tiger Sugar. This offer applies when they purchase a minimum of RM20 on Watsons Brand products.

It pays to be a loyal shopper of Watsons, as members will stand a chance to win up to RM20,000 prizes which includes one ITSU Executive Pack worth RM1,998 and four MBO movie tickets worth RM80 when they spend a minimum purchase of RM111 and above.

Look out for participating brands during the online sale like our very own Watsons Brand, Biore, Bio-Essence, Cetaphil, Eucerin, Good Virtues Co., Huggies, Pantene, Pink by Pure Beauty, Safi and Whisper with daily brand day, extra discounts and limited time promo code.

To make payment more convenient, pay with GrabPay and enjoy 20% Cashback with no minimum spend, (with a maximum amount capped at RM12) throughout the period. “Watsons 11.11 Online Shopping Fever was specially crafted to reward our members and shoppers who have supported us throught the years,” said Caryn Loh, managing director of Watsons Malaysia.

Hyping up the fun in online shopping, download Watsons MY mobile app to play and win up to RM1,000,000 worth of online e-vouchers! The e-Vouchers can be used to purchase online throughout the 11.11 campaign period.

Shop now at our Mobile App or watsons.com.my 24/7. Download now at Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Enjoy free delivery with a minimum spend of RM100 during the campaign period or use Click & Collect Express to get your orders in four hours from your nearest preferred stores nationwide. Watsons 11.11 Online Shopping Fever is also available in Watsons Official Store in Lazada and Shopee.

Follow Watsons Malaysia Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms for more details. Don’t forget to hashtag #Watsons1111, #WatsonsShoppingFever and #WatsonsMalaysia in your social accounts to share this shopping fever with your family and friends.