Watsons delivers to you from stores to home on the same day

Watsons has launched a special service, Click & Deliver for its customers to provide same day or next day delivery during the movement control order (MCO), allowing customers to shop online with the convenience and safety of being at home while having the products delivered to their doosteps.

This service will immediately replace Click & Collect Express service during this period and is made available in Klang Valley only. When you shop online and select your nearest store within 7km radius, the store will pick your order and deliver to you using Grab Delivery on the same day if you order before 4pm, and the next day if you order after 4pm.

“During this movement control period, Watsons will continue to serve its customers and community by providing innovative delivery to them. We are offering the Click & Deliver service to ensure our customers continue to be able to shop the products from our stores while staying home,” said Caryn Loh, managing director of Watsons Malaysia.

Click and Deliver by Watsons can be made online at Watsons.com.my or through Watsons mobile app. To receive orders on the same day, purchases has to be made before 4pm with complete details for delivery. Any orders after 4pm or with incomplete delivery details will be delivered on the next day.

Customers must remember to choose Click & Collect Express when check out, and would receive an sms for you to key in your home address, as simple as that.

Customers can enjoy the Watsons Click & Deliver at no minimum purchase order in any transaction and the order has to be below 10kg in weight. A delivery surcharge of RM9 is imposed for this service.

For more information, visit Watsons.com.my or download Watsons mobile App on Apple store or Google Play store.