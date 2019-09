WATSONS has introduced “Hair Recipe”, a new affordable range of natural shampoos, conditioners and a mask that has all the goodness of a do-it-yourself (DIY) organic hair product made with an innovative NutriBlend technology.

The NutriBlend technology, which was co-created with Japanese nutritionists uses a propriety method, whereby natural extracts are combined with advanced formula ingredients at the perfect speed, time and temperature to concoct the ultimate recipe for healthy and nourished hair.

“P&G has been a pioneer in nature-inspired hair care products as we continue to drive innovation to address the needs of consumers seeking sustainable and natural solutions. With the launch of ‘Hair Recipe’, we are excited to provide our consumers in Malaysia with a nature-inspired recipe for healthy and nourished hair,” said P&G Malaysia country manager Leroy Seow during the launch of the new range at Eight Gourmets Gala in Bandar Sunway, in collaboration with Watsons on Sept 20.

The products in the Hair Recipe range are available in three different variants – Honey and Apricot (moisture), Kiwi and Fig (volume) and Apple and Ginger (damage repair), with a Honey and Apricot mask.

Watsons Malaysia managing director Caryn Loh said the organic hair care market is expected to continue to grow over the next few years due to increasing consumer interest in using natural products.

“At Watsons, we work with partners, who share the same vision as us in anticipating changing consumer preferences in beauty and lifestyle products,” said Loh.

During the launch, Chef KC Choong and P&G Asia Pacific haircare principle scientist Saint Tiu collaborated in a live demonstration to showcase the process of formulating a shampoo using the ingredients contained in Hair Recipe.

At a press conference following the launch, Tiu said the ingredients in the Hair Recipe range were carefully selected for its unique properties.

“In Roman times, fig was known as the ‘fruit of eternal youth’, while Cleopatra used honey for its moisturising properties. With this range, we were inspired to give a modern twist to ancient practices,” said Tiu.