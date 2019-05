THIS festive season, Watsons Malaysia has taken the opportunity to promote a caring society through its “Ada Hati Raya Menjadi-jadi” campaign.

During the launch of the campaign recently, Watsons showcased its Hari Raya video featuring its brand ambassador Ayda Jebat. The narrative of the commercial centres on Ayda’s journey back to her hometown for Raya.

In a nutshell, the commercial conveys the message that as long as we have the heart and put in our efforts, we will feel great and everything will be fine.

Watsons Malaysia’s customer director Danny Hoh said the “balik kampung” journey has become synonymous with festives celebrations in Malaysia, adding that the narrative takes a magical twist on Ayda’s journey home for Raya.

“The important message of this Raya from Watsons is that nothing is more important or beautiful than the moments of celebrations with your family. And of course, Watsons has everything you need for Raya,” said Hoh.

During the launch of the campaign, the media and guests were entertained with a traditional zapin performance. The event was also graced by Ayda who serenaded the audience with a special Watsons Raya song.

Watsons Malaysia managing director Caryn Loh said the retailer aims to give back to society through the “Ada Hati Raya Menjadi-jadi” campaign, adding that giving has always brought out the best in people.

“We take the opportunity to not only give back to our loyal Watsons shoppers, but to the community as well,” she said during her speech at the campaign launch.

The Watsons “Ada Hati Raya Menjadi-jadi” campaign has collaborated with 30 underprivileged homes across Malaysia by donating a total of RM100,000 worth of Watsons brand goodies in the hopes of bringing pre- festive Raya cheer and joy.