Watsons launches its ‘Jauh Di Mata, Tetap Beraya’ film digitally this Aidilfitri

WATSONS Malaysia has launched a digital film to commemorate the Hari Raya celebration this year. Amidst the ongoing challenges and uncertainties, the Raya video starring a star-studded cast entitled ‘Jauh Di Mata, Tetap Beraya’ is a reminder to all Malaysians that the bond between loved ones is stronger than the restrictions imposed during these trying times.

Watsons had creatively launched its ‘Jauh Di Mata, Tetap Beraya’ in an e-launch at the Watsons Facebook page on May 9 and the main film has garnered 1 million views across its social platforms; check out the Watsons Youtube page to watch Watsons’ ‘Jauh Di Mata, Tetap Beraya’ video at https://www.youtube.com/user/watsonsmy.

The short film describes how a family, especially the youngest child, copes with the current situation that every Malaysian is facing this Raya.

“Watsons produced this short film to remind everyone that despite all the challenges including staying a distance away from your loved ones, Hari Raya can still be celebrated sincerely and wholeheartedly. Producing this short film was not as easy with all the restrictions and limitations but the outcome is what we were all anticipating, which is to send this message to everyone that all Malaysians can still celebrate Aidilfitri together no matter what happened,” said Caryn Loh, Managing Director, Watsons Malaysia.

The cast of the short film includes Watsons Malaysia ambassadors Ayda Jebat and Jinnyboy, also prominent celebrities and friends including Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan, Sean Lee, Nazrudin Rahman, Alyssa Dezek, Amber Chia, Yaya Zahir, Fiqrie and Nithya.

This Aidilfitri, the first 100,000 Watsons members will receive RM10 cash points each to shop by signing up at www.watsons.com.my/promo-membercontest. A total of cash points up to RM1,000,000 are up for grab! Apart fromt that, customers can also enjoy Watsons ‘Jimat Selamat’ discount up to 50% at all stores nationwide and online. Watsons encourage all customers to go contactless with RM5 cashback with minimum spend of RM60 by using Touch N’ Go e-wallet when shopping at Watsons stores

For those who are looking for gifts this Raya, customers can purchase the limited edition “We Bare Bears” merchandises at 50% off, Naturals by Watsons Gift Set and Watsons Gift Vouchers to share it with your loved ones. Watsons has also stocked up its surgical face mask, hand sanitizers supplies and essential needs to complete Hari Raya Aildilfitri this year.

For non-members to enjoy all these awesome deals and discounts, they only need to sign up online at https://www.watsons.com.my/register/main and become a Watsons member to receive RM10 worth of points. The points will be credited to member’s card upon the card activation.

For more information, visit www.watsons.com.my or download Watsons mobile app on Apple Store or Google Play Store.