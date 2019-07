BACK by popular demand for the second consecutive year, the Watsons 8.8 Online Shopathon starts tomorrow.

There will be more than 1,800 health and beauty products up for grabs with discounts of up to 88% during the sale period from Aug 1 to 11, 2019.

During these 11 days, watch out for eight special exclusive deals from the Watsons Online Store and mobile app. Online shoppers can take the opportunity to stock up on your favourite head-to-toe essentials with buy more save more promotions.

There will also be more than 500 items on Buy 1 Free 1 and buy 8 free 8 facial masks. If you pay via Boost, you can also enjoy RM8 cashback with a minimal spending of RM80 throughout the promotion period.

This year there are 19 brands participating in the Watsons 8.8 Online Shopathon including Country Farm, Spoon Health, Simple, Dove, NH, Biore, Pantene, Maybelline, L’Oreal, Pure Beauty, Watsons Brand, Kinohimitsu, Cetaphil, Moist Diane, Oral-B, Eucerin, Nano White, Rimmel and Silkygirl, awarding Watsons shoppers with more than RM170 instant savings! As a bonus, look out for these participating brands with their brand flash everyday for extra savings brandwide from 8pm to 12am.

On Aug 6 to 8, 2019, there will be further discounts and savings during the Mega Sale that starts at 12 midnight. Grab deals from RM0.88 with attractive dining vouchers worth RM10 from dining partners such as The Alley, Koi, Tealive, llao llao and Baskin Robbins. Look out for special promo codes during the sale to make the most of your online shopping experience at Watsons.

Aside from the fantastic discounts, 10 lucky Watsons online shoppers can stand a chance to win 10 holiday packages by Agoda, with just a minimum spent of RM88 in a single receipt. So, the more you shop online during the Watsons 8.8 Online Shopathon, the more chances you get to win!

Don’t forget to play 8.8 Tap-a-thon on the Watsons mobile app to win up to RM888,888 online shopping e-vouchers by just “tapping” on the prize! These e-vouchers can be used for online purchases throughout the sales period.