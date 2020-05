IN their continuous effort to combat the spread of Covid-19, Watsons is giving back to the community by providing necessary items to those in need ahead of the Hari Raya holidays.

Watsons donated essential supplies such as surgical face masks, thermometers and Watsons’ Brand products (antibacterial hand wash gel, shower gel and lotion) to three different charity homes, namely House of Joy, Promise Home and Victory Home.

The initiative in contributing the essential needs to the charity homes during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period is in line with the company’s commitment to lend a helping hand and encourage fellow Malaysians to help the nation to flatten the curve altogether.

This social responsibility effort reflects Watsons’ commitment towards improving the wellbeing of society and is in line with their tagline “Do Good Feel Great”.

“This is our way of giving back to the community during this period. We hope the donations given will ease their burden in a small way during this difficult time. We also want them to know that they are not alone in this combat against Covid-19,” said Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia.