Watsons year-end sale

WATSONS members throughout Malaysia will have a much more exciting and fun year-end shopping experience as Watsons is currently having its ‘Buy Buy’ year-end sale, with discounts of up to 50% for in-store products.

The sale which started on Nov 27, ends on Jan 2, 2019.

Saying ‘goodbye’ to 2018, Watsons rewards its members with super deals and also exclusive Pocotee & Friends collectibles.

In-collaboration with Pocotee & Friends, Watsons members will receive limited edition themed products within the promotional campaign.

With a purchase of RM150 and above, Watsons members will get a free themed calendar while members with purchases of RM250 and above will get a free notebook.

As for Watsons Elite members, they stand to receive Pocotee & Friends festive gift boxes or paper bags for purchases of RM80 and above.

Watsons is also organising a “Cuti-Cuti Travel” contest in-partnership with Hutchgo.com and Thai Airlines.

To participate, Watsons members can download the Boost app and spend RM100 and above in a single receipt at any Watsons stores nationwide.

Ten lucky winners will receive 3-days 2-nights travel packages for two to popular ASEAN destinations such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Taipei, Hong Kong, Xiamen and Kun Ming.