LONGINES introduces the new Longines Heritage Classic – Tuxedo which consists of two new models inspired by historical pieces with the typical aesthetics of the regained freedom of the late 1940s. You can easily imagine it on the wrist of partygoers at jazz clubs. They have been nicknamed “Tuxedo” by collectors, the contrast of black and white on their dial.

There is also no date window on the contemporary models, which are presented on semi-matte black leather straps, perfectly in keeping with the spirit of the era. It is available in two versions: a 3-hand model and a chronograph model.