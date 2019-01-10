Welcome the new year with Teavana beverages

STARBUCKS is introducing a brand-new way to experience tea with its range of Teavana tea beverages. These new modernised tea experiences reimagines tea culture by combining classic teas with unexpected flavours, which offer warm and refreshing options for any occasion.

The new Teavana range combines age-old knowledge and modern techniques with finely selected tea leaves and botanicals of premium quality from around the world.

The Teavana Oat Green Tea Latte is a delicate green tea latte with an unexpected ingredient: Oat! It’s a new take on the smooth and creamy matcha-based beverage with the addition of real oats to offer you the comfort and warmth of a hearty breakfast. While the Poached Pear Chamomile Tea is a soothing and refreshing fruit tea with poached pear bits.

In addition to celebrating the New Year, Starbucks Malaysia is also unveiling its exclusive Lunar New Year merchandise. The adorable collection of piglet-themed drinkware, ranging from a selection of Thermos bottles to coffee mugs, is inspired by the Year of the Pig. This unique collection features pink piglets frolicking amongst stylish stripes and prosperous yellow flowers.

Customers can also share the art of coffee brewing with friends and family this Chinese New Year, with masterfully roasted packaged Starbucks whole beans. Introducing the South Of The Clouds Blend, in which Starbucks is bringing back the flavours from China’s Yunnan Province. The South Of The Clouds Blend has a balanced soft acidity, and medium body with subtle herbal flavour, making it the coffee of choice to celebrate the new year!

Also available is the new Honduras Marcala, which brings to Malaysia the unique flavours of Honduran coffee. This single-origin coffee is bursting with sweet caramel notes complemented by a soft, velvety body. Lastly, coffee aficionados will appreciate the Guatemala Casi Cielo, which translates to “almost heaven” in Spanish. This bean offers a bright flavour profile with a smooth cocoa finish, immersing customers alike in the rich Guatemalan coffee heritage.

Taste the new handcrafted Teavana tea beverages, which are priced starting at RM16.50 onwards, which will be available at all Starbucks stores nationwide. The Starbucks Lunar New Year collection is priced from RM48 onwards, while the whole bean coffees are priced from RM40 onwards. Both the merchandise and whole bean offerings are available in stores from Jan 8 onwards, while stocks last.